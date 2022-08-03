Naga Chaitanya Has THIS Response When Quizzed About Rumoured GF Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya has reportedly found love again after parting ways with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to the grapevine, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently, when Naga Chaitanya was quizzed about his relationship with Sobhita in an interview, and the actor had an interesting response.

When the interviewer asked him about his relationship with the Made in Heaven actress, the actor neither accepted nor denied it. Even though Naga Chaitanya chose to not comment on the same, he just couldn't stop blushing. "I'm just going to smile," said the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Now, the netizens are considering Naga Chaitanya's reaction as a confirmation of their relationship.

Rumours regarding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship started doing rounds after she was spotted visiting the actor's new residence in Hyderabad. The rumourmills suggest that the duo knew each other socially for a long time, but started dating after the actor's separated from his ex-wife Samantha, last year. However, both Chaitanya and Sobhita chose to remain tight-lipped about their rumoured affair.

Later, Naga Chaitanya's fans went on to accuse his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu for spreading rumours regarding his relationship with Shobita Dhulipala. They claimed that The Family Man actress is playing a PR game to tarnish the image of her ex-husband. However, Samantha rubbished the accusations and confirmed that both Naga Chaitanya and her have moved on.