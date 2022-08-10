Naga Chaitanya Hints At A Happy Status In Relationship After Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chadda. The movie is gearing up for a huge theatrical release all over the world and the unit are head-over-heels in back-to-back promotions across several parts of the country.

Naga Chaitanya, who played the role of Balaraju in the film has been facing questions about his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his present relationship status quite often. Every other interviewer is making sure to ask about what the young actor has to say about his divorce after the couple broke it via a mutual statement on their respective social media handles.

In one such interview, where the Akkineni lad was grilled about mentioning something about his current relationship status, the actor quipped that he is in a happy state of a relationship, with a wink. Although we never know if this reply of the Thank You hero is a mere attempt to dodge the question or drop a hint, he has been linked up with Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce.

The duo was spotted hanging out together with mutual friends of late celebrating birthdays and get-togethers. Chaitanya also gave Sobhita a tour of his under-construction luxury pad in Jubilee Hills a few days ago where the duo is seen comfortable in each other's company. They left together from the construction site, reported several entertainment websites.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is getting ready to take part in the shooting of his upcoming film with Parasuram Petla, who helmed Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vari Paata recently.