Naga Chaitanya-Vikram K Kumar's Thank You Gets A Release Date

Vikram K Kumar is a director who is known for different kinds of films. He has earlier worked with Naga Chaitanya for Manam and the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit. The movie also remains personal and close-to-heart for the entire Nagarjuna clan.

Now, director Vikram has come together with Naga Chaitanya again, saying, 'Thank You'. Thank You is ready for release and the post-production of the film is in its last leg. The film was launched in October 2020 and is said to be a romantic comedy.

Raashii Khanna is the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in the film. Both the actors have earlier worked together for Venkatesh-starrer Venky Mama. The film also has Avika Gor and Malavika Nair playing prominent roles.

The film's shooting and production got delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, the lead actors and the director kept the buzz alive by posting several stills from the shooting locations and behind-the-scene videos on their social media handles, keeping fans hooked.

The makers of the film announced in a new update on Saturday (May 14) that Thank You will open on silver screens from July 8. To reveal the same, its director Vikram K Kumar took to Twitter.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, Thank You has music composed by S Thaman while legendary PC Sreeram wielded the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor of the film which has a story given by BVS Ravi.