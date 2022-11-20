Naga Shaurya's Pictures From His Pre-Wedding Events Are Here!

Naga Shaurya tied the knot to Anusha Shetty, a Bengaluru based Interior Designer on November 20th at JW Marriott Hotel. The event was a blend of western and Indian influences as the couple had an intimate muhurtham celebration amid close friends and family, in traditional attires. A day ahead of the muhurtham, Naga Shaurya and Anusha threw a cocktail bash for their friends.

Naga Shaurya wedding Photo Credit: Instagram

The couple exchanged rings during one of the pre-wedding festivities that included a Haldi ceremony, Mehendi ceremony besides a relaxed cocktail dinner. The duo kept it very simple, stylish and comfortable by choosing outfits that aren't too flashy and gaudy.

Anusha chose a western outfit, an embellished gown in Purple colour while Shaurya complimented her look in a Black suit. For the Mehendi, the bride went all out and donned a beautiful pastel peach and pastel green embroidered lehenga with large floral motifs. For the same occasion, Shaurya wore an Ink Blue kurtha, maintaining the perfect contrast.