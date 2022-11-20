Naga Shaurya Ties The Nuptial Knot With Bengaluru Based Anusha Shetty In An Intimate Event!

naga shaurya wedding Photo Credit: Shreyas Sriniwaas

Tollywood's one of the most handsome heroes, Naga Shaurya, tied the nuptial knot to a Bangalore-based interior designer Anusha Shetty, amid a close-knit family affair on November 20, in Bengaluru's JW Marriott Hotel.

The intimate wedding took place barely a few days after the actor was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on the sets of his upcoming film due to dehydration. Naga Shaurya took a break to take part in his wedding festivities.

Ahead of the wedding ritual, the couple exchanged rings during their cocktail party a day before. At the clock's tick of 11.25 AM on Sunday, Shaurya wed Anusha in a traditional south-Indian wedding. He chose a silk Kurtha with a Dhoti and Anusha was seen in a Red colour Kanjeevaram saree. Surrounded by their parents and immediate family cheering for them, the duo showered each other in flowers as part of the tradition.

naga shaurya engagement Photo Credit: instagram

Several pictures from the couple's Mehendi and Cocktail event have been doing the rounds on social media. They kept it stylish and cool in western outfits for their pre-wedding festivities. A video from the Talambralu ceremony where the newlywed couple was having the best of their time was leaked from the wedding by the insiders and has become viral.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film called NS 24, helmed by debut director SS Arunachalam. The movie is touted as an action entertainer that showcases the actor in a new avatar.