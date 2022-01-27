Nagarjuna Hits Back At Media Reports For Quoting His ‘False’ Statements On Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s Split

Senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is basking in the success of his latest release Bangarraju directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The supernatural drama also marks his second collaboration with his son, actor Naga Chaitanya, after their 2014 fantasy drama Manam, which also featured the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Recently, the actor made headlines after his statements on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce went viral on social media. Latest reports suggested that he faintly opened up about their split stating that Samantha was the one who filed for divorce as she wanted it. A few media reports even quoted him as saying, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that". (Quotes taken from India Glitz)

Well now, the actor himself has cleared the air regarding his statements calling them false and absolute nonsense. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna tweeted, "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news."(sic)

Earlier during his media interaction, Chaitanya had shared that the decision was made for the good of both parties. He was quoted as saying by the Indian Express, "It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017, and called it quits on October 2 last year.