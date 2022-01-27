Nagarjuna Reveals Samantha Was The One Who Filed For Divorce, Says Naga Chaitanya Accepted Her Decision

Senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is basking in the success of his latest release Bangarraju directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The supernatural drama also marks his second collaboration with his son, actor Naga Chaitanya, after their 2014 fantasy drama Manam, which also featured the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Well, with the release of their latest film, the leading actors have been making headlines for their promotional activities, especially interviews. During their interactions, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna were also seen faintly opening up about the former's divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In one such interaction with India Glitz, Nagarjuna revealed that it was Samantha who filed for divorce as she wanted it. He was quoted as saying, "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation."

He further shared that the 'problems' arose after the 2021 New Year as they two were happy together until then. "Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that", he added. (Quotes taken from India Glitz)

Bangarraju Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Naga Chaitanya's Film Has Collected So Far

Bangarraju Day 12 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Slows Down!

Earlier during his media interaction, Chaitanya had shared that the decision was made for the good of both parties. He was quoted as saying by the Indian Express, "It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017, and called it quits on October 2 last year.