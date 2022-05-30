Nandamuri Balakrishna Makes A Guest Appearance On Aha's Telugu Indian Idol!

Aha is the first Telugu OTT paltform to stream Telugu movies and shows besides vigourously involved in creating content for it. One such initiative is the singing reality show Telugu Indian Idol.

The show's aim is to find singing talent among children and train them accordingly. Telugu Indian Idol has been running successfully to good response from the subscribers.

The show has a great team of judges to guide the participants - leading Tollywood musician S Thaman, Indian Idol Winner Sreerama Chandra, actress-cum-singer Nithya Menen and Karthik.

Now that the reality show has reached the semi-finals, makers of the show planned special surprises and events to entertain the viewers. Several actors and singers from the film fraternity were invited to make guests appearances.

In one such event, Aha's blockbuster show Unstoppable's host, actor-cum-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was invited. The cheerful actor heeded and took part in one of the episodes of the show. It looks like Balakrishna had fun taking part on the show and enjoyed performances.

Notably, here are the 12 contestants taking part in the show- BVK Vagdevi, Aditi Bhavaraju, Maruthi Kodimoju, Lalasa, Srinivas Darimisetty, Vaishnavi Kovvuri, Chitta Lakshmi Sravani, Boda Jayanth Maadhur, Sake Renu Kumar, K Pranathi, Jaskiran Singh, Manya Chandran.

Meanwhile Balakrishna is taking part in the shooting of his upcoming #NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni under Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan is the female lead in the film which marks the Telugu debut of Duniya Vijay.