Veera Simha Reddy Audio: 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu' Song Is Out & Features Two Heroines; Fans Go Crazy!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 12 worldwide. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie features Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite the veteran Tollywood actor.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers of the film have been releasing the audio lyric versions of the songs with a few glimpses of the visual, to keep the fans and viewers engaged to the movie and make them look forward to it. The film's music and tunes are scored by S Thaman. The team started with 'Jai Balayya Mass Anthem' and then released 'Suguna Sundari' featuring Shruti Haasan.

The recent and third song 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu', was sung by Sahithi Chaganti, Renu Kumar, and Yamini. The lyrics of the same were penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. While the song is already trending on YouTube and Twitter, the fans of Balayya are really excited to see their hero dancing with not one but two heroines in this particular number. Malayalam actress Honey Rose and Chandrika Ravi featured in the song. The dance choreography by Sekhar VJ looks interesting and assures more entertainment to the fans. The song's sets featuring a Punjabi Dhaba and colour composition of Black, Green, and Red looked refreshing although the tune isn't really new.

The film features Kannada actor Duniya Vijay as the antagonist, marking his Telugu debut. In addition, Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and P Ravi Shankar among others form the crucial cast of Veera Simha Reddy.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers. Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Navin Nooli.