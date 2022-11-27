Nandamuri Balakrishna Confirms Son Mokshagna's Tollywood Entry In 2023; Is Boyapati The Director?

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is one of Tollywood's senior and busiest actors had recently taken part in the 53rd International Film Festival Goa(IFFG). The Akhanda actor made some interesting comments on his son Mokshagna's Tollywood debut, during his interaction with the media. The actor has denied and never spoken about Mokshagna's career or his interests ever but now has confirmed that Mokshagna will make his debut in the year 2023.

NBK with son Mokshagna Photo Credit: Internet

According to the buzz, we hear that Balayya, as he is fondly referred to by fans, has chosen his lucky charm-director Boyapati to launch his son's career, initially. However, he did not confirm if Mokshagna's debut is through Boyapati's film. When he was quizzed about the same, he tried not to deny nor confirm but said, "Antha Daivechcha", which means, it is all in the hands of God.

Mokshagna always stayed away from the limelight and prefers to live in his bubble. The youngster was never seen in any of the events related to films and is rarely spotted at family gatherings. Unlike his two elder sisters Brahmani and Tejaswini, Mokshagna always maintains a low-key profile. Meanwhile, Mokshagna is rumoured to make his acting debut by starring in a sequel to Balakrishna's one of the most loved films, Aditya 369, a periodic science fiction film released in 1991, written and directed by legendary Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

He also responded to the question asked on the sequel to Akhanda. Balayya said, "Akhanda 2 is going to happen very soon. The story is also getting ready. We are waiting to officially announce and launch the project."

NBK with family Photo Credit: Internet

Balakrishna was one of the guests at the acclaimed film event that happens in Goa every year. His film with director Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda, was selected and screened at the Goan Film Festival. He was accompanied by Boyapati Srinu and the producer of the film Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

On the professional front, Balakrishna is ready to hit the screens with Gopichand Malineni's Veera Simha Reddy, an out-and-out action entertainer for Sankranthi 2023. On the other hand, the actor is busy completing the shooting of his successful talk show 'Unstoppable 2 With NBK' for the digital streaming platform Aha.