Veera Simha Reddy OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Entertainer To Stream On Prime Video?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most popular Tollywood actors, and the veteran has a special style of doing films. He doesn't care for the trends and is always ready to jump at experiments. The Akhanda actor is all set to arrive for the upcoming Sankranthi festival as Veera Simha Reddy. The movie is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni.

NBK in Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers

The movie features Shruti Haasan in the female lead and has Kannada actor Duniya Vijay playing the role of an antagonist. Duniya Vijay makes his Tollywood debut with this film which features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Chandrika Ravi among others in crucial roles. Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer that features the mass actor in a brand new avatar. The latest news about Veera Simha Reddy came out in the form of its digital streaming rights. It is rumoured that the makers have sold off the streaming rights for a good deal to the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Star Maa is said to have bagged the satellite rights to the film. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Veera Simha Reddy will clash at the Telugu box office for Sankranthi with megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, and Vijay's Varasudu. Ajith's Telugu dubbing version of H Vinoth's film Thunivu also releases at the same time.

Referred to as NBK 107, Veera Simha Reddy is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on the Mythri Movie Makers banner. S Thaman is the film's music composer, and Naveen Nooli is working as its editor. Sai Madhav Burra has reportedly penned powerful mass dialogues for the actor to enthral the Nandamuri fans. Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer of the film. The makers have reportedly spent around Rs 70 Crore for Veerasimha Reddy. The title reveal, and first look poster of the movie received great appreciation from the fans.