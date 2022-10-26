Nandamuri Balakrishna To Join Hands With Venky Kudumula For A Family Entertainer As His Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a roll as a lead hero and has been bagging superhit films in his kitty. His recent films have done so well and even achieved great appreciation. One of his latest films Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu has been selected as one of the films to be showcased at the upcoming prestigious International Film Festival Of India, Goa (IFFI).

NBK has been agreeing to do more films one after the other and has already signed one with F2 and F3 fame Anil Ravipudi. While he is still working on Veera Simha Reddy, his next with director Gopichand Malineni, the veteran actor is said to have given a nod for another film.

Director Venky Kudumula has done only two pictures but both are successful at the box office. He debuted as a director in 2018 with Naga Shaurya starrer Chalo, introducing Rashmika Mandanna to Tollywood. The director took a long break and came out with Nithiin and Rashmika starrer Bheeshma.

Buzz is strong that Balakrishna is keen on making a clean family entertainer and has given the green signal to Venky Kudumula's idea. He will next begin shooting for the action and comedy entertainer helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Veera Simha Reddy will feature Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, among others in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to hit the screens on December 23 marking Christmas eve. On the other hand, NBK is also busy shooting back-to-back for his super successful talk show Unstoppable season 2.

Meanwhile, the pre-production works of Venky Kudumula's subject will kick start, going on floors at about the same time. Further details of the project are awaited.