Nani Clarifies His Statement On ‘Tollywood Lacking Unity’, Says It Came Out Of Pain

Natural Star Nani is basking in the success of his latest release Shyam Singha Roy, which released in cinemas on December 24. Despite having a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the supernatural drama managed to garner a great deal of attention from the general audience. As the film continues its winning streak at the theatres, the leading man makes headlines yet again, and this time for his clarification on his 'problematic' statement about the Tollywood film industry.

For the unversed, during the promotions of SSR, the actor had highlighted that the industry lacks unity. Apparently, he was talking about the ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. Mentioning that 'togetherness' is the need of the hour, he said, "We have issues here and it would be better if everyone join hands to sort it. We lack unity. I wish this statement wasn't true. But we are not sorting issues together."

Well, clarifying his statement, Nani, during his recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, shared that his statement came out of pain. When asked if he still stands by his statement, the Telugu actor shared, "It came out of pain. It came from a place where I wanted all of them to come together. I wanted all of them to come together on one platform and express it the way it should be expressed. Even people on the side will understand the real problem here. I wanted them to come together for not us. We are all happy but there are thousands of families who are wishing that something good happens."

Notably, Nani was the first Telugu actor who expressed his concern over the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to slash movie ticket prices. Though stars have been sharing their views on the sudden move, several Tollywood stalwarts still remain tight-lipped.