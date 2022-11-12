Nani Earns Good Bucks With His Sister Deepthi's Directorial 'Meet Cute'; Rights Bagged By Sony LIV!

Actor
Nani's
sister,
Deepti
Ganta
is
the
new
female
film
director
in
the
Tollywood
industry.
Although
she
has
never
been
in
front
of
the
camera
or
media,
the
mother
of
two
had
a
good
knowledge,
talent
and
flair
for
cinema.
With
the
support
of
Nani's
production
venture
Wall
Poster
Cinema,
Deepthi
Ganta
turned
her
vision
into
a
reality
in
the
form
of
'Meet
Cute.'
Meet
Cute
is
an
anthology
film
that
talks
about
human
relationships
and
characteristics-
love,
trust,
anger,
hope,
surprise,
fear,
happiness-
through
several
short
stories
put
together.
The
film's
digital
rights
have
been
secured
by
Sony
LIV
OTT
platform.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
Nani
is
said
to
have
sold
the
movie
for
a
profit
and
is
very
happy
about
his
sister's
directorial
debut.
He
is
excited
about
how
the
final
output
has
come
out.
The
other
day,
announcing
the
teaser
release,
he
took
to
his
Twitter
handle
and
wrote,
"Hi,
I
thought
I
am
talented.
Turns
out
I
am
just
the
brother
of
a
talented
sister
:)
So
so
proud
of
what
she
made
and
still
in
shock
about
how
she
pulled
it
off
🤍
Wall
Poster
Cinema
presents
@mail2ganta
's
#MeetCute
On
@SonyLIV
TEASER
TOMORROW,"
(Sic).
Meet
Cute
stars
Varsha
Bollamma,
Srividya,
Ashwin
Kumar,
Akanksha
Singh,
Deekshit
Shetty,
Raj
Chembolu,
Ruhani
Sharma,
Sathyaraj,
Alekhya
Harika,
Adah
Sharma,
Shiva
Kandukuri,
Sunaina,
Sanchita
Poonacha,
and
Govind
Padmasoory
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vasanth
Kumar
while
Garry
BH
worked
as
its
editor.
Vijay
Bulganin
scored
the
film's
background
music.
Avinash
Kolla
headed
the
Production
Design
team
of
Meet
Cute.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Prashanthi
Tipirneni
and
presented
by
Nani.
The
release
date
is
yet
to
be
revealed.