Nani-Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy In Oscar Nominations Race With 3 Entries: Reports

Shyam Singha Roy, the romantic drama that featured Nani in the titular role, was loved by both the audiences and critics. As per the latest reports, the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer has now joined the Oscar Nominations race. The reports published by ANI suggest that Shyam Singha Roy has joined the Oscar nominations race in three categories.

As per the reports, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial is in the running for Oscar nominations in Best Periodic Film, Best Background Score, and Best Classic Cultural Dance Indie Film categories. The nominees of the 95th Oscars will be announced on January 24, 2023. The submission deadline for general entry categories will end on November 15, this year.

Coming back to Shyam Singha Roy, the movie revolves around Vasu, a young struggling filmmaker who discovers his past life as Shyam Singha Roy, a talented writer who lived in Koltaka in the 1970s. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial explored the epic love story of Shyam Singha Roy and Rosie aka Maitreyi, a Devadasi. Nani appeared in a double role and played both Shyam Singha Roy and Vasu to near perfection. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, received immense love from the audience for her portrayal of Rosie.

Mickey J Meyer composed the songs and original score for Shyam Singha Roy. The movie features an extensive star cast including Kriti Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomathan, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Leela Samson, and others in the supporting roles. Sanu John Varghese handled the cinematography of the project. Shyam Singha Roy is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli, under the banner Niharika Entertainment.