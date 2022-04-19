Narayan Das Narang Passes Away; Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan And Other Celebs Mourn Producer’s Demise

Famous Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passed away today (April 19) at 76 due to age-related ailments. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to his illness. His funeral will take place at 4 pm at the Mahaprasthanam. Narayan Das Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang, who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu mourned Narayan Das Narang's demise by sharing a photo with him on Twitter. The actor tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him."

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace."

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64DDmkU0so — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 19, 2022

Sudheer Babu paid tribute to him by tweeting, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered... My deepest condolences to the family."

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered... My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/UB6AVeuEsi — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 19, 2022

Apart from them, several other Tollywood celebs have mourned his demise. Talking about Narayan Das Narang's career, he had begun his career as a movie financer in the 1980s, and has financed over 650 films in the last four decades. He was also the chairman of a popular multiplex group in Hyderabad. Moreover, he was also the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

May his soul rest in peace!