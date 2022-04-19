    For Quick Alerts
      Narayan Das Narang Passes Away; Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan And Other Celebs Mourn Producer’s Demise

      Famous Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passed away today (April 19) at 76 due to age-related ailments. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to his illness. His funeral will take place at 4 pm at the Mahaprasthanam. Narayan Das Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang, who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor.

      Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu mourned Narayan Das Narang's demise by sharing a photo with him on Twitter. The actor tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him."

      Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace."

      Sudheer Babu paid tribute to him by tweeting, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered... My deepest condolences to the family."

      Apart from them, several other Tollywood celebs have mourned his demise. Talking about Narayan Das Narang's career, he had begun his career as a movie financer in the 1980s, and has financed over 650 films in the last four decades. He was also the chairman of a popular multiplex group in Hyderabad. Moreover, he was also the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

      May his soul rest in peace!

