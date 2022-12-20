Dasara: Last Schedule For Natural Star Nani's Action Entertainer Begins; Key Sequences To Be Shot

Nani In Dasara Photo Credit: Gallery

Natural star Nani is all set the enthrall the viewers in a brand new mass make over in his upcoming film Dasara. Written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the movie is aiming to hit the screens on March 30, all over the world. The movie is a story around the workers of the Singareni coal mines near Godavaikhani, Telangana. Nani ditched his usual cool boy image to star in this action drama. His look was intriguing with messy face, unkempt hair, stained clothes, and rugged make up.

The makers of the film announced that the first day of their last schedule began from December 20. A few important action sequences are planned to be shot in this schedule. The unit is shooting for the same in specially erected sets in Hyderabad.

The principal photography of Dasara began in October, 2021 and was formally launched in February 2022. The movie is a production venture of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas by Sudhakar Cherukuri. According to Nani, Dasara is a "pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film."

The movie also marks the second collaboration of Nani with National award winner Keerthy Suresh after Dil Raju's Nenu Local. The movie also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew. Veteran actor Zarina Wahab was also roped in for a crucial role in the film.

Coming to the film's crew, Santhosh Narayanan is on board as the music composer, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli is working as the film's editor. The movie is helmed on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.