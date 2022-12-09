Nayanthara Connect Trailer Review: Intriguing Horror Film Set In The Backdrop Of First Lockdown!

Connect Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

Nayanthara's latest horror film, Connect, is all set to hit the screens all over the world on December 22. The movie is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who earlier made Mayuri with Nayanthara, a successful horror film. Connect is written by Ashwin Saravanan along with Kaavya Ramkumar. The movie's dubbed version in Telugu is presented by UV Creations.

The trailer that was released recently is quite intriguing and amplified the expectations of the horror-genre loving fans. Nayanthara, who has been doing films with substance, has breathed life into the character in Connect, going by the promotional material.

According to the trailer, during the nation-wide lockdown in India, Nayanthara, who is a single mother starts noticing strange and eerie behaviour of her child, a young daughter. She lives away from her father, Sathyaraj, and always is in touch with him through video calls. Meanwhile, she tests positive for Covid. When the situation goes beyond control, she seeks the help of a church father, who suggests exorcism. Will Nayanthara, home alone with her daughter possessed by an evil entity succeed in saving herself and her daughter? The answer to this is to be seen on the release day of the film. Connect has a runtime of 99 minutes at a stretch and has no intermission.

Check Out the trailer here:

Connect has a background score composed by Pruthvi Chandrasekhar. The movie was edited by Richard Kevin and Manikantan Krishnamachary cranked the camera as its cinematographer. Connect is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under their banner, Rowdy Pictures.