Nazriya Nazim On Choosing Films: 'I Don't Think About The Language When I Listen To A Script'

Nazriya Nazim, the popular Malayalam actress made a grand debut in Telugu with Ante Sundaraniki. She appeared as the female lead opposite Nani in the movie, which is helmed by Vivek Athreya. In a recent interaction with the media, Nazriya opened up about being a part of Ante Sundaraniki and her process of choosing films.

Interestingly, the charming actress revealed that she doesn't think about the language when listening to scripts. According to Nazriya Nazim, she is ready to do films irrespective of language, if the script and her character are exciting enough. She also added that making her Telugu debut with Ante Sundaraniki was not a planned move.

Nazriya revealed that she loved the script of Ante Sundaraniki and decided to the film immediately after the narration. It was only after that, that she realised that it is a Telugu film and it is going to be an entirely new experience. Even though it was a new language, Nazriya decided to go ahead and learn it, for the perfection of her character Leela Thomas.

The actress also added that she never took a planned break from films. Nazriya Nazim revealed that she received very few film offers after her marriage to actor Fahadh Faasil, due to unknown reasons. She had decided to do only the films that truly excite her, and that resulted in a long break. However, Nazriya Nazim stated that she never really felt bad about it, as she truly enjoys the role of a homemaker.

Coming to Ante Sundaraniki, the movie which is helmed by Vivek Athreya revolves around the quirky love story of Sundar and Leela, played by Nani and Nazriya respectively. The romantic comedy has impressed both the audiences and critics and is performing well at the box office. Both Nazriya and Nani are receiving rave reviews for their performance in the film.