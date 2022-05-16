NBK 107 Cast: Actress Honey Rose Comes On Board For Balakrishna Movie

Nandamuri
Balakrishna,
who
has
been
doing
films
on
a
spree
looks
bucked
up
after
his
last
film
Akhanda
has
become
a
superhit
both
at
the
theatres
and
on
OTT.
With
no
stopping,
the
actor
is
now
busy
shooting
for
his
upcoming
project
NBK107
under
the
direction
of
Krack
fame,
Gopichand
Malineni.
Shruti
Haasan
has
been
roped
in
as
the
female
lead
in
the
project,
who
earlier
worked
with
the
director
in
Krack.
The
latest
update
from
the
makers
of
the
film
is
that
they
have
signed
on
another
beautiful
lady,
a
Malayalam
actress,
Honey
Rose,
to
star
opposite
Balakrishna
as
a
second
female
lead
in
the
film.
The
actress
will
play
the
role
of
Meenakshi
in
the
film.
Balakrishna
will
be
seen
in
a
dual
role
in
this
upcoming
high-octane
action
entertainer.
The
film's
shooting
is
progressing
rapidly
and
is
being
bankrolled
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.