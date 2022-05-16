NBK 107 Cast: Actress Honey Rose Comes On Board For Balakrishna Movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been doing films on a spree looks bucked up after his last film Akhanda has become a superhit both at the theatres and on OTT.

With no stopping, the actor is now busy shooting for his upcoming project NBK107 under the direction of Krack fame, Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead in the project, who earlier worked with the director in Krack.

The latest update from the makers of the film is that they have signed on another beautiful lady, a Malayalam actress, Honey Rose, to star opposite Balakrishna as a second female lead in the film. The actress will play the role of Meenakshi in the film.

Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this upcoming high-octane action entertainer. The film's shooting is progressing rapidly and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.