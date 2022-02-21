NBK 107: First Look Poster Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna Out!

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni who both delivered blockbusters with their last respective films are working on a mission to treat masses with a never seen before action-packed entertainer. Gopichand Malineni is presenting Balakrishna in a mass-loaded avatar in #NBK107 which went on floors recently.

Interim, Balakrishna's first look in the film has been released. Balakrishna appears in a rugged look with intensity on his face, flaunting rudraksha mala on his neck, as he walks stylishly alongside Land Rover Defender. He wears a black shirt and brown panche in the poster that also shows us things like a watch, rings, shades, etc. which give more elevation to the character. Overall, Balakrishna's look is more than satisfying and the masses will certainly love this.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project prestigiously. The shoot is presently taking place in Sircilla and the poster is from the fight sequence being taken care by Ram-Lakshman masters.

Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie, which will have a powerful antagonist to be played by Sandalwood Star Duniya Vijay on his Tollywood debut. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role in #NBK107.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale. Gopichand Malineni's films are technically high in standard and #NBK107 has some top-notch technicians working for it.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has action sequences choreographed by the Ram-Lakshman duo.