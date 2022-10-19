NBK 107 Title Reveal Update: Makers To Announce The Title >From Konda Reddy Buruju Centre In Kurnool!

The remaining work of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK 107, under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, is progressing at a brisk pace. The movie, which is tentatively aiming for a December 23 release is currently in its post-production phase.

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as its female lead marking the first time collaboration of Balakrishna with Shruti. NBK 107 also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Lal, and Chandrika Ravi among others in crucial roles. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his Tollywood debut in the role of an antagonist in the movie.

The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, announced that the title logo reveal of NBK 107 will happen at the iconic Konda Reddy Buruju centre in Kurnool, on October 21. Taking to their social media handles, the producers wrote, "Let the MASS euphoria begin #NBK107 title announcement on October 21st NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna." (Sic)

While there were several rumours about the title being called Reddy Garu, the makers remained tight-lipped about the same. Until and unless they announce it officially, there is no clue about NBK 107's title. The film was extensively shot in and around Hyderabad with principal photography of the film beginning at Sircilla.

NBK 107 is a production venture of Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The film's story and screenplay are written by Gopichand Malineni and Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues. Rishi Punjabi wielded the camera for the film which has a score and tunes composed by S Thaman. Naveen Nooli worked as the film's editor. The movie's budget is expected to be around Rs 70 Crore.