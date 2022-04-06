NC 22: Naga Chaitanya Joins Hands With Venkat Prabhu For A Bilingual Project!

After a lot of speculations around Naga Chaitanya's 22nd venture, it has now been confirmed that he will be joining hands with celebrated Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu. The director on Wednesday, took to his social media handles to announce his big collaboration.

Revealing that the film is a bilingual project tentatively titled #NC22 which is being backed by producer Srinivasaa Chitturi, he wrote, "God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (Tamil & Telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10." He also shared a special picture featuring himself, Chaitanya and Chitturi to announce the project.

God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10 pic.twitter.com/alYcE9mQB4 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 6, 2022

We are delighted to collaborate with Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni and @vp_offl for #NC22 !!



This one will be special🤘, Get ready for the Fun ride🤩@srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens pic.twitter.com/V3Gkrl6fTz — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) April 6, 2022

Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production banner of the film, in their latest tweet wrote, "We are delighted to collaborate with Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni and @vp_offlfor #NC22 !! This one will be special, Get ready for the Fun ride @srinivasaaoffl@SS_Screens." Well, a few pictures of the trio have already gone viral on social media, and fans of the three talented men now can't wait to see what's in store for them.

Many noted actors and top-notch technicians will be associating with the bilingual project, and details will be announced in the days to come.

On a related note, Venkat Prabhu's previously directed film Manmadha Leelai, which was released recently, received favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was a part of Bangarraju, co-starring his father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. The film too was praised by the audiences when it released in theatres. As far as his upcoming films are concerned, he will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (Hindi debut film) and Thank You (Telugu), which are currently under production.