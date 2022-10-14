NC 22 Update: Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Premi Viswanath & Others In Venkat Prabhu's Film

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in director Vikram K Kumar's Thank You is now taking part in his much excited project with director Venkat Prabhu. The movie is the Tamil debut of Naga Chaitanya and Telugu debut for the director.

After a slew of flops at the box office, Naga Chaitanya scored a hit with Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, a female-centric film starring Sai Pallavi. After Love Story, he appeared in Bangarraju with his father, actor Nagarjuna, and then in Thank You, which couldn't make much of a difference to the actor's career.

However, the Akkineni fans are excited about his 22nd film, tentatively called NC 22, a bilingual venture by producer Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Silver Screen banner.

The makers of the film have now announced the details of the prominent cast of NC 22. According to the information, while Krithi Shetty is roped in as the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya for the second time after Bangarraju, the movie also stars iconic actors like Aravind Swami, Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Premji Amaren, Sampath Raj, and Vennela Kishore among others. The television sensation Premi Viswanath AKA Vantalakka will be seen making her Tollywood debut with the film.

The movie has music rendition by both Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film.