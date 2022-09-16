Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini Twitter Review: A Fun Theme-Park Ride

Nenu
Meeku
Baaga
Kavalsinavaadini
appears
to
be
a
fun
mass
entertainer,
with
action,
humour
and
romance
mixed
in
equal
amounts.
The
trailer
shows
the
male
lead,
played
by
Kiran
Abbavaram
being
interested
in
an
alcoholic
female,
and
he
comments
that
men
might
drink
for
no
reason
at
all,
but
if
a
woman
drinks
that
there
probably
is
much
reason
for
it.
The
trailer
also
showed
some
family-related
scenes,
indicating
that
the
film
has
dramatic
moments
as
well.
Choreographer
Baba
Bhaskar
makes
an
appearance
in
the
promos,
and
his
presence
will
probably
add
value
to
the
comedic
parts
of
the
film.
The
film
stars
Kiran
Abbavaram,
Sanjana
Anand
and
Sonu
Thakur
in
lead
roles.
The
film
is
written
by
the
star
Kiran
Abbavaram
himself
and
is
directed
by
Sridhar
Gadhe.
Nenu
Meeku
Baaga
Kavalsinavaadini
has
been
produced
by
Kodi
Divya
Deepthi
and
Naresh
Reddy
Mule.
The
film's
music
director
Manisharma,
DOP
is
Raj
Nalli,
and
editor
is
Prawin
Pudi.
The
actor-writer
Kiran
Abbavaram
has
three
upcoming
projects
currently
being
filmed:
Vinaro
Bhagyam
Vishnu
Katha,
Meter
and
Rules
Ranjan.
He
has
already
had
two
releases
this
year,
Sebastian
P.C.
524
and
Sammathame.
Here
is
what
Twitterati
are
talking
about
the
film: