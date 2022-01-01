New Year 2022: Mahesh Babu To Mohanlal, South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes!

People across the world are ushering in a new year of good health and prosperity. It's the time of the year to thank the near and dear ones for being an indispensable part of our lives and staying with us in our highs and lows. Like every other year, several celebrities from the south film industry took to their respective social media handles to extend their greeting on the occasion.

From Mahesh Babu to Mohanlal, here's how the south actors have conveyed their New Year wishes to fans.

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been springing surprises on fans with updates of his films. On the eve of New Year, the superstar shared the teaser and promo of his upcoming films Bro Daddy and Aaraattu respectively. He also shared posters of his other anticipated flicks including Barroz and Alone. Sharing the first look poster of his directorial debut venture, the star wrote, "Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! #HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook."

Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life!

Mahesh Babu

Sharing a lovely picture with his family, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year 2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all."

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi conveyed his wishes on Twitter, where he wrote, "Wishing A Very Happy, Healthy & Safe New Year to All! May this #2022NewYear be about our Resilience, Resolve, Reclaiming the Glory & the Triumph of human spirit! May the Force be with us all!!"

Wishing A Very Happy, Healthy & Safe New Year to All! 🎉🎉 May this #2022NewYear be about our Resilience, Resolve, Reclaiming the Glory & the Triumph of human spirit!✌️

Kamal Haasan

Giving out a message of hope, Kamal wrote, "நம்பிக்கைகளைக் கொணர்வதே மாற்றம். ஓர் ஆண்டு மாறி புது ஆண்டு வருகிறதெனில், அது நம்முள் புதுப்புது நம்பிக்கைகளைப் பதியனிடுகிறது. இந்தப் புத்தாண்டில் உங்கள் அனைவரின் நம்பிக்கைகளும் செயலாக்கம் பெறட்டும். புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துகள்."

Darshan Thoogudeepa

Sandalwood superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa wished his fans a bright and positive new year. Along with the tweet, he also shared an unmissable picture of himself.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her pet pooch Hash with a motivating message. She wrote, "If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far , simply waking up in the morning when you didn't want to face the day , simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too .Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming . We are in this together ♥️2022 😎 Stronger Wiser Kinder."

Prithviraj

Sharing an unseen picture of himself from his upcoming film Bro Daddy, Prithviraj wrote on Instagram, "Happy New Year from Eesho John Kattady! @brodaddymovie."

Kajal Aggarwal

Acharya actress Kajal Aggarwal left her fans awed as she uploaded a stunning picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She captioned "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam ❤️ Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand shared a glimpse of her 2021 journey, which looked nothing but impressive and inspiring. She also wrote, "Since this is something I've been seeing a lot on Instagram.. I felt like I wanted to do it tooo.. 🙈 Here's how my 2021 went.. 😋 I did tooooo much in 2021 I've realised and I can't be more happier about it.. 😎 Thankyou you guys for making my 2021 look like this."