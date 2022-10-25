Nikhil Siddhartha's Next With Anupama Parameswaran Titled 18 Pages To Be Released On December 23!

After the humongous success of Karthikeya 2, actor Nikhil Siddhartha reached new heights of stardom. He gained new fans all over the country. The actor made a comeback of sorts with the success of Chandoo Mondeti directorial Karthikeya 2, after a slew of flops. Nikhil Siddhartha's next is 18 pages with Anupama Parameswaran as its female lead. Although 18 Pages was supposed to release on February 18, 2022, the movie makers have now announced that the film will hit the screens on December 23.

The movie, 18 Pages, was in the production phase for a long time now and has finally entered its last leg. According to the latest update, Nikhil Siddhartha has joined the shooting of the film's last schedule to wrap up for post-production works to pick up speed.

The story of 18 Pages is rendered by none other than Sukumar Bandreddi. Director Sukumar is known for encouraging new talent and has always supported his co-directors to come up with new ideas. He launched a production house called Sukumar Writings, to helm films that he likes but can't do. Many of the assistant directors have turned full-length film directors and Uppena fame Buchi Babu is one among them. Under Sukumar Writings, he even provides stories and scripts for films that require a nominal budget. Kumari 21 F starring Raj Tharun and Hebah Patel is one that came out from his banner.

Coming back to 18 pages, the movie is being helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Touted as a romantic comedy, the movie is produced by Bunny Vas under the GA2 Pictures banner, a sister concern of Allu Aravind's Geeta Arts, in association with Sukumar Writings.

The soundtrack of the film is composed by Gopi Sundar and editing was done by Naveen Nooli. A Vasanth cranked the camera for 18 Pages.