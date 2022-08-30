Nithiin Gives A Nod To Bheemla Nayak Fame Saagar Chandra's Film As His Next!

Actor
Nithiin,
who
was
last
seen
in
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
which
was
a
box
office
dud,
is
wasting
no
time
and
is
already
taking
part
in
the
shooting
of
his
next
film
under
the
direction
of
Vakkantham
Vamsi.
This
movie
is
touted
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
is
expected
to
release
towards
the
end
of
2022.
Meanwhile,
Nithiin,
who
also
reportedly
okayed
a
script
narrated
by
director
Venky
Kudumula
has
asked
the
director
to
come
up
with
a
full
bound
script
before
they
can
start
production.
According
to
the
latest
buzz
in
Tollywood,
Nithiin
is
said
to
have
agreed
to
listen
to
a
story
by
Bheemla
Nayak
fame
Saagar
Chandra.
The
young
director
rather
gained
appreciation
for
his
efficiency
in
directing
Bheemla
Nayak,
his
debut
with
two
main
league
actors.
Saagar
Chandra
has
managed
to
impress
Nithiin
and
the
actor
reportedly
was
okay
with
going
ahead.
The
official
announcement,
however,
is
awaited.
The
movie
will
be
a
mass
action
drama
produced
by
Sahu
Garapati
and
Harish
Peddi
under
Shine
Screens
banner.