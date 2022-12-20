Not Samantha, Anupama Parameswaran Was The First Choice For Rangasthalam? Deets Inside

Anupama Parameswaran stole hearts with her chirpy looks and bubbly acting skills in Premam, her debut. The actress, who has a girl-next-door image made a dashing entry to Tollywood with the remake of Premam. She is a sensation and continues to have scores of fans on her social media pages, who are always in support of her. Anupama, who did a handful of movies in Telugu, however, couldn't attain the status of a star heroine.

Anupama Parameswaran has become one of the busiest actresses in Tollywood of late. The cute-looking actress with curly hair emerged as the number one choice for films other than the star combinations. Her last film, Karthikeya 2 with Nikhil Siddhartha is a massive success. The movie had given the actress a much-needed hit. Alongside Nikhil, the actress also did another film titled 18 pages. The movie is going to be released all over the world on December 23. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film organized a pre-release event in which Pushpa director Sukumar Bandreddi spoke.

On the occasion, he revealed that Anupama is a cute girl and she is a good actress. Anupama was one of the heroines who auditioned for the role of Ramalakshmi in Rangasthalam, which was eventually portrayed by Samantha. Recollecting the same, Sukumar was quoted saying, "Anupama was one of the finalists but she was younger and naive. She kept looking at her mother for everything and we couldn't rope her in with confidence. But I will make a film with her."

The rest is history, and we all know how Samantha nailed the character of Ramalakshmi. Anupama would have become a star heroine had she been cast in the same role opposite Ram Charan back then. Meanwhile, after the success of Karthikeya 2, the actress got some more work.