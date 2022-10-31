NTR 30: Jr NTR's Next With Koratala Siva Officially Shelved?

Jr NTR's most anticipated film with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30, has been shelved entirely for good. Or, the Tollywood little birdie says so. The project has been stuck in the basic script-level work for a very long time and its director was involved in issues about Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya's losses.

After several script sessions, the actor reportedly was not satisfied with how it turned out after listening to the story. Jr NTR even asked Koratala to take a break and come up with a new narration and full script. However, there seems to be no positive progress in NTR 30. Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander was also roped in for the project. An announcement promo was also released about NTR 30, touted to be an action entertainer on May 20th marking the actor's birthday.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also set to take part in the filming of his other project, called NTR 31, with KGF 1 & 2 director Prashanth Neel. After Prashanth wraps up Salaar with Prabhas, he is planning to kick start the work on NTR 31. The actor, who was last seen as Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan has been spending some good time with his wife, mother, and two sons all this while.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has given a green signal to director Buchi Babu, Uppena fame, who was the assistant director of director Sukumar Bandreddi. Buchi Babu and NTR got close to each other on the sets of Nannaku Prematho. A sports drama was narrated to Jr NTR by Buchi and the duo might likely go ahead with the filming of the same instead of NTR 30 with Koratala Siva. Any further details about the same are awaited from the horse's mouth.