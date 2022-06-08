    For Quick Alerts
      NTR 31 Update: Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel's Movie Gets A Title? Read On

      After the massive success of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), actor Jr NTR is now gearing up to take part in the shooting of his upcoming films #NTR30 & #NTR31, which will begin production simultaneously. While Jr NTR's next, #NTR30 will be a romantic drama by Koratala Siva, his consecutive one, #NTR31 is an out-and-out action entertainer by KGF Chapter1 & 2 fame, Prashanth Neel.

      Prashanth Neel-Jr NTRs Film Titled Asurudu?

      Taking to social media, the makers of both the films have announced special updates about these two projects on May 20th, marking the birth anniversary of the electrifying Tollywood actor. The first look poster of #NTR31 was unveiled and a motion video of #NTR30 was released.

      Prashanth Neel-Jr NTRs Film Titled Asurudu?

      Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to unveil the first-look poster of #NTR31

      Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

      The recent buzz is that the title of #NTR31 is locked and in all possibilities, it could be 'Asurudu'. The makers have allegedly registered the title and there will be an official update about the same very soon.

      Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel, who teamed up with Baahubali star Prabhas, is filming Salaar without Prabhas taking part in the current schedule. He will wrap up Salaar and then begin the production of #NTR31. Other cast and crew are yet to be finalized for the film.

      Read more about: ntr prashanth neel
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 18:14 [IST]
