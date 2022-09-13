    For Quick Alerts
      Oke Oka Jeevitham Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sharwanand's Emotional Drama Is A Hit!

      Actor Sharwanand scored a blockbuster hit with his latest time travel emotional drama film Oke Oka Jeevitham. With the concept as such, there are several possibilities that the film could wind up as a messy mix of things and events. However, for debut writer and director Shree Karthick, the film turned out to be a successful venture.

      The film's heart-warming story, beautiful set-up, performance, and music, everything were appropriate and the movie rightfully deserves the applause it is receiving now at the box office.

      Oke Oka Jeevitham Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide

      Take a look at Oke Oka Jeevitham 4 Days Collection here:

      Nizam: Rs 1.96 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 30 Lakh
      UA: Rs 40 Lakh
      East: Rs 28 Lakh
      West: Rs 21 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 28 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 25 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 16 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 3.84 Crore (6.30 Crore Gross)
      Ka+Tamil+ROI- Rs 47 Lakh
      OS - Rs 1.20 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 5.51 Crore (Rs 10.50 Crore Gross)

      The movie stars Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varnam Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Nassar among others in key roles. Jakes Bejoy composed the soulful tracks of the film. Tharun Bhascker wrote the dialogues for the Telugu version of the film. Sujith Sarang cinematographed the film while Sreejith Sarang edited it. The movie is made as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.
      Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
      X