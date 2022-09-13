Oke Oka Jeevitham Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sharwanand's Emotional Drama Is A Hit!

Actor
Sharwanand
scored
a
blockbuster
hit
with
his
latest
time
travel
emotional
drama
film
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham.
With
the
concept
as
such,
there
are
several
possibilities
that
the
film
could
wind
up
as
a
messy
mix
of
things
and
events.
However,
for
debut
writer
and
director
Shree
Karthick,
the
film
turned
out
to
be
a
successful
venture.
The
film's
heart-warming
story,
beautiful
set-up,
performance,
and
music,
everything
were
appropriate
and
the
movie
rightfully
deserves
the
applause
it
is
receiving
now
at
the
box
office.
Take
a
look
at
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham
4
Days
Collection
here:
The
movie
stars
Amala
Akkineni,
Ritu
Varnam
Vennela
Kishore,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Nassar
among
others
in
key
roles.
Jakes
Bejoy
composed
the
soulful
tracks
of
the
film.
Tharun
Bhascker
wrote
the
dialogues
for
the
Telugu
version
of
the
film.
Sujith
Sarang
cinematographed
the
film
while
Sreejith
Sarang
edited
it.
The
movie
is
made
as
a
bilingual
in
Telugu
and
Tamil
by
SR
Prakashbabu
and
SR
Prabhu
under
the
Dream
Warrior
Pictures
banner.