Oke Oka Jeevitham Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sharwanand's Emotional Drama Is A Hit!

Actor Sharwanand scored a blockbuster hit with his latest time travel emotional drama film Oke Oka Jeevitham. With the concept as such, there are several possibilities that the film could wind up as a messy mix of things and events. However, for debut writer and director Shree Karthick, the film turned out to be a successful venture.

The film's heart-warming story, beautiful set-up, performance, and music, everything were appropriate and the movie rightfully deserves the applause it is receiving now at the box office.

Take a look at Oke Oka Jeevitham 4 Days Collection here:

Nizam: Rs 1.96 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 30 Lakh

UA: Rs 40 Lakh

East: Rs 28 Lakh

West: Rs 21 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 28 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 25 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 16 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 3.84 Crore (6.30 Crore Gross)

Ka+Tamil+ROI- Rs 47 Lakh

OS - Rs 1.20 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 5.51 Crore (Rs 10.50 Crore Gross)

The movie stars Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varnam Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Nassar among others in key roles. Jakes Bejoy composed the soulful tracks of the film. Tharun Bhascker wrote the dialogues for the Telugu version of the film. Sujith Sarang cinematographed the film while Sreejith Sarang edited it. The movie is made as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.