Oke Oka Jeevitham OTT Release Date and Time: Sharwanand's Emotional Time Travel Film To Stream On SonyLIV?

Actor Sharwanand scored a hit with an unusual film like Oke Oka Jeevitham, which was released recently. The movie, which is based on the concept of mother sentiment and time travel, has beautifully come together despite the amiss of logic. Oke Oka Jeevitham is the debut venture of its writer-director Shree Karthick, who dedicated this film to his mother.

Oke Oka Jeevitham's digital streaming rights all over southern India have been secured by SonyLIV. The audio rights have also been bagged by SonyLIV, reportedly. However, the official announcement is yet to be made about the date of digital streaming.

Talking about the film's story, three childhood friends, who still stick together despite their shortcomings and failures, stumble upon a second chance when Quantum Physicist Kuttan Paul offers them a chance to go back in time. The trio readily agrees and goes back to their childhood.

Sharwanand is known for picking roles that are versatile and give him an edge to showcase his acting prowess. In this film, Adi showcases a varied set of emotions and manages to easily make the viewer travel along with him. The scene where he eats his food cooked by his mother is one example of his acting prowess.

The movie stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Vennela Kishore, Ritu Varma, Nassar, Amala, and Sudarshan among others in crucial roles. Oke Oka Jeevitham is a bilingual film made in Telugu and Tamil under Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Jakes Bejoy composed the film's soundtrack.