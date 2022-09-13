Oke Oka Jeevitham OTT Release Date and Time: Sharwanand's Emotional Time Travel Film To Stream On SonyLIV?

Actor
Sharwanand
scored
a
hit
with
an
unusual
film
like
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham,
which
was
released
recently.
The
movie,
which
is
based
on
the
concept
of
mother
sentiment
and
time
travel,
has
beautifully
come
together
despite
the
amiss
of
logic.
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham
is
the
debut
venture
of
its
writer-director
Shree
Karthick,
who
dedicated
this
film
to
his
mother.
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham's
digital
streaming
rights
all
over
southern
India
have
been
secured
by
SonyLIV.
The
audio
rights
have
also
been
bagged
by
SonyLIV,
reportedly.
However,
the
official
announcement
is
yet
to
be
made
about
the
date
of
digital
streaming.
Talking
about
the
film's
story,
three
childhood
friends,
who
still
stick
together
despite
their
shortcomings
and
failures,
stumble
upon
a
second
chance
when
Quantum
Physicist
Kuttan
Paul
offers
them
a
chance
to
go
back
in
time.
The
trio
readily
agrees
and
goes
back
to
their
childhood.
Sharwanand
is
known
for
picking
roles
that
are
versatile
and
give
him
an
edge
to
showcase
his
acting
prowess.
In
this
film,
Adi
showcases
a
varied
set
of
emotions
and
manages
to
easily
make
the
viewer
travel
along
with
him.
The
scene
where
he
eats
his
food
cooked
by
his
mother
is
one
example
of
his
acting
prowess.
The
movie
stars
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Vennela
Kishore,
Ritu
Varma,
Nassar,
Amala,
and
Sudarshan
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Oke
Oka
Jeevitham
is
a
bilingual
film
made
in
Telugu
and
Tamil
under
Dream
Warrior
Pictures
banner.
Jakes
Bejoy
composed
the
film's
soundtrack.