On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday, His Wedding Pics With Samantha Ruth Prabhu Go Viral; Take A Look

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Took Their Nuptial Vows As Per Tradition Hindu Ceremony

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 6, 2017, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. For her D-Day, the actress had opted for a cream and maroon kanjivaram saree which actually belonged to Chay's grandmother D Rajeshwari, wife of filmmaker D Ramanaidu.

Samantha was a sight to behold in the traditional bridal outfit

Samantha has paired her saree with a heavily embroidered maroon blouse and completed her bridal look with a diamond necklace, mathapatti and maroon and golden bangles.

Naga Chaitanya complemented his bride perfectly

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in his white kurta and dhoti with golden borders. He was all smiles for the ceremony and the two made for an adorable couple

Naga Chaitanya And Samantha’s Christian Wedding Was A Fairytale

For the Christian Wedding which took place after the traditional wedding, Naga Chaitanya had opted for a black tuxedo and he was exuding immense charm. It was indeed a fairytale moment watching him take the nuptial vows with Samantha.

Samantha Dished Out Princess Vibes In Her Gown During The Church Wedding

On the other hand, Samantha was a sight to behold in her light purple coloured gown with a train. The outfit was designed by Kresha Bajaj and Samantha completed the bridal look with open tresses and gave it a wavy touch along with minimal jewellery.