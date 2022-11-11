Ori Devuda OTT Release Date: Where And When To Watch Vishwak Sen & Mithila Palkar Rom-Com

Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar starrer Ori Devuda, after impressing audiences in cinemas, is now heading for an OTT release. The film was released in theatres on October 21 and will now be available on a streaming platform three weeks later. Ori Devuda marks Mithila Palkar's debut Telugu film. She rose to fame with the web series Little Things.

The film is currently available on the Aha Video streaming platform. Those who missed the film in theatres can binge the movie this weekend. Taking to their official Twitter account, Aha Video on Thursday (November 10) announced the film's release and wrote, "#OriDevudaOnAHA Premieres tonight at 12am." Check the post here

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Ori Devuda is touted as a youthful contemporary love drama and is the remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. Besides Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar, Ori Devuda also stars actors such as Asha Bha, Murali Sharma, Nagineedu, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Daggubati Venkatesh and Vijay Sethupati have special guest roles in this romantic comedy film. Bankrolled by Pearl V Potluri and Param V Potluri, Leon James serves as music composer for Ori Devuda.

Ori Devuda's story revolves around a young couple who are in a strained relationship, try every effort to find their true selves. The original Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, which starred Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, and Vani Bhojan, was a superhit at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Mithali Palkar will next be seen in Bangladesh's Siam Ahmed film, In the Ring, alongside Javed Jafri. On the other hand, actor Vishwak Sen has embroiled himself in controversy with Arjun Sarja, who alleged Sen to be an "unprofessional" and reckless person. Following the fallout, Arjun Sarja is now considering casting Sharwanand in his next film, replacing Vishwak.

Arjun Sarja had called a press meet where he slammed Vishwak for his unprofessional behaviour and said, "In my career spanning four decades, I've never come across anyone as unprofessional as Vishwak or faced a situation as embarrassing as this. His behaviour has hurt my team and me; I don't want to work with him anymore." However, Vishwak has refuted all his claims.

Ori Devuda will be available on Aha Video to stream starting November 11, 2022.