Pakka Commercial Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Gopichand, known for his versatile performances in any kind of role is back in action after several years on the silver screen. The actor joined hands with director Maruthi for his latest release Pakka Commercial. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in October 2021 has finally released on the screens on July 1, 2022.

Pakka Commercial was released on the screens just a couple of hours ago, and unfortunately, the film has fallen prey to the piracy mob. Although it is not the first time that movies are being pirated immediately after theatrical release, the phenomenon has become rampant. Eventually, the movie made its way to the illegal and proxy websites containing high-quality links to watch and download. The links have become viral on social media platforms. Well, steps taken to contain piracy have not been successful so far.

Although the director has been called out for poor story and treatment of the script, the energetic performance of Gopichand, and the comic timing of Raashi Khanna received great applause. The fight sequences in the film are stylish, and comedy worked well in a few parts of the movie. Pakka Commercial will stream on Aha post its theatrical run.

Sathyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh are a few actors who did what they had to, in supporting roles in the film.

Pakka Commercial is jointly produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The film's music is rendered by Jakes Bejoy and camera cranked by Karm Chawla.