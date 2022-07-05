Pakka Commercial OTT Release Date & Time: Gopichand Starrer Comedy Action Drama Will Stream On Netflix & Aha!

Gopichand
starrer
Pakka
Commercial,
a
comedy-drama
film
that
hit
the
screens
recently
has
received
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
Telugu
box
office.
The
movie
stars
Raashi
Khanna
as
the
female
lead
and
actors
like
Sathyaraj,
Murali
Sharma,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Rao
Ramesh,
and
Saptagiri
among
others.
Pakka
Commercial
is
billed
as
a
regular
run-of-the-mill
story
and
its
director
Maruthi
was
called
out
for
the
outdated
treatment
of
the
film.
However,
the
performances
of
Gopichand,
Raashi
Khanna,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
are
widely
appreciated.
Gopichand,
Raashi
Khanna,
Sathyaraj,
and
Varalaxmi
all
are
seen
portraying
the
roles
of
lawyers.
The
movie,
which
was
touted
to
be
high
on
comedy,
fell
flat
in
the
genre
except
for
a
few
scenes.
Maruthi
in
an
interview
reportedly
said,
"Many
people
believe
that
our
film
will
be
available
on
OTT
soon
and
that
they
will
be
able
to
watch
it
there."
However,
we
have
decided
against
it.
Pakka
Commercial
will
not
be
available
on
OTT
shortly."
The
digital
streaming
rights
of
Pakka
Commercial
are
bagged
by
Aha
Video
and
Netflix.
Although
the
information
is
to
be
officially
announced,
most
likely
the
movie
will
be
soon
released
on
the
OTT
platforms.
The
movie
was
earlier
scheduled
for
a
theatrical
release
in
the
year
2021.
However,
owing
to
the
big-budget
releases,
the
movie
was
postponed
for
more
than
a
year.
Pakka
Commercial
has
music
composed
by
Jakes
Bejoy
and
Cinematography
by
Karm
Chawla.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Geetha
Arts
2
and
UV
Creations.