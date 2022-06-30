Pavithra Lokesh Files Police Complaint Against Culprits Who Created Her Fake Profiles on FB!

Tollywood's one of the busiest character artists Pavithra Lokesh, who was in news for her alleged live-in relationship and marriage to actor VN Naresh has approached the police recently.

Pavithra, who was fed up with the number of fake profiles on her name on social media platforms has decided to take action by lodging a complaint against the culprits behind those fake profiles.

She believed and stated in her complaint that her images are being misused in these fake profiles and have been causing mental unrest owing to the phenomenon. In the complaint she filed under the Information Technology (IT) Act, she mentioned that the fake profiles are tarnishing her reputation.

Pavithra Lokesh is the daughter of Mysore Lokesh, who is an actor and director in the Kannada Film Industry. She began her career in the Kannada Television industry before securing work in the regional film industry. She gradually made her way up to Tollywood. For her looks and image of a genuine mother figure, she bagged more opportunities in Tollywood, prompting her to shift base to Hyderabad.

Pavithra Lokesh has been living together with senior actor Naresh. The duo are reportedly touring temples across the country and are likely to get married very soon. Pavithra albeit living separately is legally married to Suchendra Prasad. The couple is yet to head for a divorce.

However, the team from actor Naresh's office dismissed the rumours around the alleged wedding of the actor with Pavithra. The team stated that there is no truth in the reports being circulated widely about the fourth wedding of actor Naresh.