Pavithra Lokesh's Career As An Artist Goes For A Toss With Ongoing Ruckus? Read On To Know More!

Pavithra Lokesh is hitting the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons. The Kannada-born actress, who has become one of the most sought-after character artists in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries is now in trouble for her alleged live-in relationship with senior actor VN Naresh.

The actress was caught with her partner Naresh in a hotel in Mysore while the latter's third ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi tried to barge and physically attack Pavithra. The duo was seen leaving the hotel as Ramya tried hard to speak to them.

Pavithra is known for portraying the roles of mother, and mother-in-law along with other age-appropriate roles in films with great ease and impression. Her physical attributes and style of emoting made her a household name in the Telugu Film Industry. She has been an example of a quintessential mother figure in several films with her innocent looks and simple body language.

Since the issue has been blown out of proportion and the news of Pavithra Lokesh is everywhere, the impact could be very hard on her professional life. It is reported on a few other entertainment websites that Pavithra has been replaced in several roles that she had signed and shot for.

VN Naresh is married thrice and Pavithra Lokesh is married to Suchendra Prasad. Both of them have children from their previous partners. The alleged couple is in news for their marriage sagas and visiting a spiritual guru in Mahabaleswar. They are living together for the last couple of years.

On the other hand, Pavithra has been right behind Naresh in every other public event that happens in the TFI and is seen getting along with the family members of superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu at their family gatherings.