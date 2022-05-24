Pawan Kalyan Attends Son Akira's Graduation Ceremony, Picture Goes Viral

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one proud father now. The actor recently got together with his ex-wife, Renu Desai and children Akira Nandan, Aadhya. The happy father and children were looking all smiles on the occasion of Akira's High School graduation ceremony.

Taking to her instagram handle, producer and director Renu Desai shared the news with a picture. She even penned an emotional note for her son on the joyous occasion. A picture of the four has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since.

She wrote, "An era ends, and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tuition, no more PTM, no more school. I have told Akira that his true journey begins now, and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast."

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is meeting up with his Janasena Party leaders to discuss the course of action. On the other hand, Pawan is expected to join the sets of his upcoming film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh under the direction of Harish Shankar.