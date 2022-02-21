Pawan Kalyan Escapes Unhurt As He Trips While Standing On A Car When A Fan Tries To Hug Him

Of late, Pawan Kalyan has been incessantly making headlines, all thanks to his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, which is all set to release on February 25 (Friday). Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the action thriller will mark the leading man's second film to release post the pandemic after Vakeel Saab.

Notably, it's also his second outing to release in theatres after his comeback into the film industry. Well ahead of Bheemla Nayak's release, the actor has yet again grabbed headlines and this time for a very shocking reason. The actor was recently in Andhra Pradesh's Narasapuram, where he narrowly escaped mishap after one of his fans tried to hug him when Kalyan stood on the roof of his car to greet people.

Though the star tripped on the roof as soon as the fan attempted to embrace him, he stood up instantly and again waved at the people with a wide smile on his face. The unidentified person, on the other hand, was moved reportedly by Kalyan's security guards. Well, the video had surely left Pawan's fans worried, who are now relieved that their idol is hale and hearty. According to reports, the actor was rallying there. For the unversed, he will be contesting in the 2024 elections.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, the actioner's trailer will release on February 21 (Monday). With screenplay and dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is backed by Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the main leads.