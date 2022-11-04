Pawan Kalyan's Fans Go Gaga Over His Latest Bearded Look From The Sets Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan's
upcoming
film,
a
period
adventure
drama
by
Krish
Jagarlamudi,
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
is
currently
filming
at
Ramoji
Film
City.
The
post-production
works
of
the
film
have
begun
already
as
the
makers
are
aiming
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
on
March
30,
2023.
Pawan
Kalyan,
who
is
now
actively
taking
part
in
his
political
party
Janasena's
activities,
ahead
of
the
general
elections
in
Andhra
Pradesh,
is
keen
on
wrapping
up
the
shootings
of
his
films
that
are
under
filming.
He
was
seen
walking
about
on
the
roads
of
Ramoji
Film
City
with
his
party
men
and
leaders
recently,
where
he
was
shooting
for
the
film.
A
video
clip
of
the
same
has
come
out
and
has
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
Pawan
was
seen
sporting
a
beard,
which
sent
the
fans
into
a
frenzy.
They
are
all
excited
about
his
look
from
the
film.
According
to
the
film's
title
release
poster,
Pawan
was
seen
in
a
clean-shaven
look
but
now,
he
is
seen
with
a
fully
grown
beard.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
is
an
outlaw,
who
was
appointed
to
steal
the
Kohinoor
diamond
from
the
Mughals.
The
character
has
been
drawn
from
historic
references,
according
to
the
film's
writer-cum-director.
Nidhhi
Agerwal
plays
the
role
of
Panchami
in
the
film
whereas
Bollywood
actress
Nargis
Fakhri
will
be
seen
as
Roshanara.
Arjun
Rampal
is
cast
in
the
role
of
Aurangazeb.
The
movie
is
a
production
of
Mega
Surya
Production
banner
by
AM
Ratnam
and
A
Dayakar
Rao.
About
Rs
200
Crore
was
earmarked
for
the
film's
budget.