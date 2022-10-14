Pawan Kalyan's Next Film Likely To Be With Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Parasuram Petla?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, who is currently filming for his next periodic venture Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) with director Krish Jagarlamudi is one busy man. He juggles between his political party Janasena and films to keep the former running. Needless to say, the actor-turned-politician enjoys a humongous fanbase all over the Telugu states. Pawan Kalyan is also probably the one and only actor to continue doing films successfully whilst being busy with political commitments.

The latest update about Pawan Kalyan is making the fans of the actor go berserk. While there were rumours about Powerstar giving a break to films to focus more on Janasena, on the other hand, Tollywood grapevine has it that the actor might sign a film with director Parasuram Petla.

Parausram hit the headlines when he bagged the opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which remained as an average venture at the box office ticket windows, however scored some marks for Parasuram for featuring Mahesh Babu in a new never-seen-before light.

If the rumours are to be believed, the movie will be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, one of the top league producers of Tollywood. Parasuram is currently finishing the script work of the story and is awaiting to narrate the final draft to Pawan Kalyan very soon.

While Pawan Kalyan is already busy with several commitments, it is yet to be seen if he accepts this offer. Meanwhile, the general elections in the two Telugu States are also fast approaching. In this scenario, things might be difficult for Pawan Kalyan to accept another film. But, fans of the actor are really excited about the news.