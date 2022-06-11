Pawan Kalyan's Political Commitments Put Tollywood Producers In A Fix!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has been busy shuttling between his political and professional commitments of late. The actor who has donned the politician's hat in recent years, has also signed several films for Tollywood producers.

With his professional life and personal agenda with Janasena running parallel, the actor is now at a crucial point in time. With the rumour that the state government of Andhra Pradesh might opt for an early election doing the rounds, the leaders of Janasena are involved in sketching plans for making the party a real thing in the upcoming elections.

According to the grapevine, Janasena's founder Pawan Kalyan might take out a public rally very soon, to start campaigning for the upcoming elections. He took the tried and tested route for making it big this time. The rally will kick-start from Tirupati, as a gesture of seeking God's blessings.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh under the direction of Harish Shankar. He also shot for a couple of schedules for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, helmed by Krish, which is currently put on hold for re-working purposes.

Makers of these films and a few upcoming films starring Pawan Kalyan are now in a fix owing to the changing schedule dates and availability of the actor. All the committed projects are delayed due to external factors as well as the pandemic. Now, with the buzz about early elections, the producers might have to wait and sort things out with PK.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Telugu remake of Malayalam film Aiyappanum Koshiyum as Bheemla Nayak alongside Rana. The movie was a hit.