Ponniyin Selvan Telugu: Megastar Chiranjeevi Joins Mani Ratnam's Next?

Ponniyin Selvan, the historical drama which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is all set for a grand release. Recently, the Ponniyin Selvan team launched 'Chola Chola' at a grand event held in Hyderabad. While addressing the audience at the event, director Mani Ratnam revealed that Megastar Chiranjeevi is a part of his dream project.

The master craftsman thanked Chiranjeevi for graciously accepting their request to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan. Even though Mani Ratnam refrained from revealing more details regarding the megastar's role in the film, rumour mills suggest that he is the narrator of Ponniyin Selvan's Telugu version.

Even though there is no official confirmation about the same, the sources close to Mani Ratnam's magnum opus suggest that the makers will soon announce the collaboration officially. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan is narrating the Tamil version of Ponniyin Selvan and has already finished dubbing for his portions. Similarly, the Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions of the film will also have narrations by the biggest stars of respective industries.

In his speech during the 'Chola Chola' song event, Mani Ratnam also thanked producer Dil Raju and actor Tanikella Bharani for joining the Ponniyin Selvan team. To the unversed, Dil Raju has bagged the distribution rights of the film's Telugu version. Tanikella Bharani, on the other hand, is part of the creative team. Mani Ratnam also went on to thank SS Rajamouli at the event, for inspiring team Ponniyin Selvan to dream bigger.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. AR Rahman is composing the songs and original score for the Mani Ratnam project. Ravi Varman is the DOP. The historical drama is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, along with Lyca Productions.