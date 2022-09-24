Ponniyin Selvan To Have An Impact On Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Nagarjuna's Ghost At The Telugu BO?

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to hit the screens all over the world on September 30. The movie, which has an impeccable star cast is one of the prestigious projects for the Tamil cinema industry. Based on the ficitional literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name, the movie is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The entire film's team are busy touring cities for the promotions of PS 1 currently. All is well for the Ponniyin Selvan 1 and the pre-release buzz is just right, catching up with the viewers of films and fans of the respective director, actors, and actresses in the film. The movie's tracks composed by AR Rahman are already super hit on the YouTube, adding to the excitement.

However, being a pan-Indian project of Mani Ratnam, couple with a star studded cast- Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others having a strong fan base in the Telugu states, the movie, if strikes the chord with Telugu viewers as well, will prove a threat to the Dasara releases Godfather and Ghost.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is hitting the screens with Lucifer remake Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, and Nagarjuna is coming to the screens as Ghost, under the direction of National Award winner Praveen Sattaru.

Godfather and Ghost, are scheduled to release at the screens on October 5. However, insiders predict, if the word of mouth for PS 1 is strong, the openings and collections for straight Telugu films will change. Having said that, until these films hit the screens, these are just speculations and it is to be seen how these films will perform at the box office.