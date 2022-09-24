Ponniyin Selvan To Have An Impact On Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Nagarjuna's Ghost At The Telugu BO?

Mani
Ratnam's
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
September
30.
The
movie,
which
has
an
impeccable
star
cast
is
one
of
the
prestigious
projects
for
the
Tamil
cinema
industry.
Based
on
the
ficitional
literary
work
of
Kalki
Krishnamurthy
by
the
same
name,
the
movie
is
releasing
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
The
entire
film's
team
are
busy
touring
cities
for
the
promotions
of
PS
1
currently.
All
is
well
for
the
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
and
the
pre-release
buzz
is
just
right,
catching
up
with
the
viewers
of
films
and
fans
of
the
respective
director,
actors,
and
actresses
in
the
film.
The
movie's
tracks
composed
by
AR
Rahman
are
already
super
hit
on
the
YouTube,
adding
to
the
excitement.
However,
being
a
pan-Indian
project
of
Mani
Ratnam,
couple
with
a
star
studded
cast-
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Karthi,
Jayam
Ravi,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
among
others
having
a
strong
fan
base
in
the
Telugu
states,
the
movie,
if
strikes
the
chord
with
Telugu
viewers
as
well,
will
prove
a
threat
to
the
Dasara
releases
Godfather
and
Ghost.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
is
hitting
the
screens
with
Lucifer
remake
Godfather,
directed
by
Mohan
Raja,
and
Nagarjuna
is
coming
to
the
screens
as
Ghost,
under
the
direction
of
National
Award
winner
Praveen
Sattaru.
Godfather
and
Ghost,
are
scheduled
to
release
at
the
screens
on
October
5.
However,
insiders
predict,
if
the
word
of
mouth
for
PS
1
is
strong,
the
openings
and
collections
for
straight
Telugu
films
will
change.
Having
said
that,
until
these
films
hit
the
screens,
these
are
just
speculations
and
it
is
to
be
seen
how
these
films
will
perform
at
the
box
office.