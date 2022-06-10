Pooja Hegde Complains About Airline Staff’s Rude Behaviour; Company Apologises To The Actress

Actress Pooja Hegde recently had an unpleasant experience while flying out from Mumbai. She took to Twitter and complained about the rude behaviour of an IndiGo staff member. In the tweet, the Radhe Shyam actress mentioned that the staff member used an arrogant and threatening tone for no reason.

Pooja Hegde tweeted, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don't tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling."

Her tweet went viral on social media and many netizens reacted to the same on Twitter. The airlines also noticed her tweet and said that they were sorry to note her experience. The company also asked Pooja Hegde to connect with them. For the unversed, staff members of the particular airlines have behaved rudely with the passengers earlier too. After Pooja's tweet, let's see how the company would handle the matter.

Talking about Pooja Hegde, she is all set to feature in Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus, Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Jana Gana Mana.