Pooja Hegde's Remuneration for Vijay Devarakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana Will Blow Your Mind!

Pooja Hegde is the most sought-after actress in Tollywood, no doubt. The actress has been part of several big-budget movies cast as a female lead opposite star heroes in both Tamil and Telugu industries.

Irrespective of the film's performance at the box office, Pooja Hegde has been getting offers like no other in the current list of actresses in Tollywood. Pooja can be called the one ruling the roost in Tollywood for the heavy budget films with crazy combinations.

Given her stardom and dearth of successful heroines in Tollywood- as Samantha and Rashmika are occupied with other pan-Indian projects, Pooja is getting to sign the dotted line only if the makers are willing to shell out heavy bucks.

The latest news one can hear from the Tollywood industry is that Pooja Hegde demanded a bomb for being part of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana #JGM starring Vijay Devarakonda. The actress was reportedly being paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 Crore. The makers of the film have already announced that Pooja is part of the project, recently as they kick-started filming.

Actress-turned-Producer Charmme Kaur posted a BTS video on her Twitter announcing the shooting of JGM and welcoming Pooja Hegde on board. Check it out here

The movie is produced by Puri Connects and aims for a worldwide release on August 3, 2023.

Of late, Pooja is seen flying off to exotic holidays with family after completing a film to rejuvenate. The range and reach of Pooja Hegde have increased over time with the actress's slew of projects in her kitty.

It is worth mentioning here that director Trivikram has been making films with Pooja Hegde only, since they first collaborated for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, starring Jr NTR. Now that the star director has come together with Superstar Mahesh Babu for #SSMB28 after 11 long years, Pooja is roped in to play the female lead. The film also marks the second collaboration of Pooja and Mahesh Babu after Maharshi.

The actress is in her happy space both personally and professionally. She is currently filming for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu from the Tollywood industry. The film is touted as an action-comedy directed by Farhad Samji.