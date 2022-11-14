Pooja Hegde Shares Adorable Gem From Her Childhood On Children's Day; See Post

Actress Pooja Hedge is quite active on social media. From her vacation pictures to photoshoots to work, Pooja keeps her fans updated on the everyday happenings of her life. On the occasion of Children's Day (November 14), the Radhe Shyam star took to her Instagram account and shared a photo from her childhood, in which she looked cute as a button.

Sharing a gem from her childhood, Pooja Hedge captioned her post, "Gulab Jamun or Rasgulla? Happy Children's Day everyone," followed by a few heart on face and heart on kiss emojis. The actress looked adorable in the throwback gem as she smiled for the snap. Little Pooja is dressed in a silk white suit with a pearl necklace. Her hair was styled with bangs and a hairband to complete the look.

As soon as Pooja shared the post, her fans rushed to the comment section and wished her on the day. One fan called her, "No gulab jamun no rasgulla you are chand ka tukda", another fan said, "Rasagulla jaanu," another comment read, I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" Meanwhile, several of them just dropped red heart emoticons.

We know how much Pooja Hedge is a beach baby, and her Instagram serves as evidence for this claim. A while ago, the pan-India star shared a slew of stunning snaps from her beach vacations. She labelled the photo, "Time to escape."

While in another throwback picture from her beach affair, Pooja captioned the photo as, "mentally having a sorbet on a white sandy beach." She is seen wearing a huge hat and a dark blue-colored swimsuit.

On the work front, Pooja Hedge was last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She is currently filming for her upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with Salman Khan. The film features Shehnaaz Gill and boxer Vijender Singh, and it is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2023. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Kapoor, in her kitty. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy of Errors and also stars Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.