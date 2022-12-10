Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Sujeeth Will Not Have Anirudh Ravichander's Music!

Anirudh Ravichadner Photo Credit: Gallery

Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is behind the tremendous success of Kalam Haasan's Vikram, has reportedly rejected an offer to work for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film citing date issues.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently on the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu under the direction Krish Jagarlamudi, has signed for another film with Sujeeth. Sujeeth, who rose to fame with Sharwanand starrer Run Raja Run last directed Prabhas in Saaho.

While the pre-production of Sujeeth-Pawan Kalyan's movie is on, Anirudh, one of the star music directors of south-Indian cinema was approached to compose music for the film. According to the buzz going around, Anirudh has cited lack of dates to take up the new project. Anirudh earlier worked for Pawan Kalyan's Agnathavasi, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. Though the movie tanked at the box office, the music stood out.

Coincidentally, a few days ago fans of Pawan Kalyan demanded Anirudh's music for the film. They trended 'DVV We Want Anirudh for OG' referring to the production house DVV Entertainment, that is bankrolling the film. The trend also suggests that the film could be named 'Original Gangster.'

Believing that Anirudh's background score can compliment Pawan Kalyan's screen presence, fans have even released clips of the star's action scenes edited with Anirudh's score from films such as Petta starring Rajnikanth.

Pawan Kalyan, who resumed his film career with Bheemla Nayak after entering politics, has many projects in the pipeline. He is going to do a film with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar S after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, besides Sujeeth's film. Just a day before, Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself practicing Martial arts. The picture went viral within minutes of its appearance on Twitter and clocked several likes and re-shares. The senior actor is also scheduling his shooting commitments carefully to not clash with his political programs as he is focusing more on strengthening his party Janasena.

On the other hand, along with a couple of projects in Tamil, Anirudh is now working on Jr NTR's upcoming NTR 30 film with director Koratala Siva. The film's music sessions are underway.